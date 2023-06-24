Candlelight vigil held for Noah Enos, whose body was pulled from Chicago River near the Salt Shed

An emotional gathering was held Friday night to remember Noah Enos, whose body was pulled from the Chicago River near The Salt Shed.

Enos had gone missing five days prior after attending a concert at the Salt Shed with a coworker.

Loved ones comforted each other at a candlelight vigil in front of the music venue Friday and thanked everyone who helped with their seach efforts.

Enos' family said he had moved to the Chicago area about a year and a half ago with his girlfriend, who was heavily involved in the search for him after he went missing, and his younger brother.

"He was kind, loving, very artistic, loved music, loved animals, very smart," said his father Steven Enos. "He was really getting his life together before it was taken from him."

Detectives are now conducting a death investigation and waiting for autopsy results.