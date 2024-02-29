Chicago police issue warning after string of Northwest Side robberies

Surveillance camera footage captured two Chicago robbery suspects attacking a 68-year-old woman near North Linder and West Montrose avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning about a string of robberies on the city's Northwest Side.

One of the robberies listed involved a 68-year-old woman being thrown to the ground by armed robbers, and it was caught on video.

The five robberies happened in the Irving Park, Portage Park, Elmwood Park, Jefferson Park and Norwood park neighborhoods.

Police also released new images of the wanted suspects. In each of the robberies, two to three offenders wearing dark clothing and face coverings exited a dark four-door Kia and threaten to beat victims with a metal object before stealing their property, police said.

The crimes happened at the following locations and times.

3200 block of W. Addison on Feb. 18 at 10:39 p.m.

4300 block of N. Linder on Feb. 19 at 11:10 a.m.

7000 block of W. Wrightwood on Feb. 19 at 11:55 p.m.

4100 block of N. Troy on Feb.19 at 2:17 p.m.

6000 block of N. Elston on Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Police continue to investigate.

