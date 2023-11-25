Group of 4 robs man, woman at gunpoint on Northwest Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed group robbed two people at gunpoint on the Northwest Side on Friday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the robbery happened in the 4600 block of West Irving Park Road just after 6 p.m.

A group of four suspects approached a man and a woman, both 22 years old, with handguns and demanded their belongings, police said. The victims complied and the suspects fled in a black-colored vehicle.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police said. Area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the robbery.

