Chicago robberies: Police investigating after two 7-Eleven stores robbed at gunpoint

Armed group robs man in his car after stealing from Garfield Ridge store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating Friday morning robberies at two 7-Eleven stores.

One robbery happened just before 4 a.m. in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood's 5800 block of South Archer Avenue.

SEE ALSO | Chicago police issue alert after 12 armed robberies reported in 1 hour Thanksgiving morning

Police said three armed men entered the store before taking merchandise and cash.

According to police, as the men left, they robbed a man sitting in his car and took his belongings.

Police are also investigating a robbery of a 7-Eleven store in the Loop near North Wabash Avenue and East Lake Street.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood