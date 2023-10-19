Chicago police investigating 2 armed Logan Square robberies blocks, minutes apart

CPD is investigating after 2 armed Chicago robberies that happened blocks and minutes apart on Fullerton in Logan Square.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men robbed two liquor stores blocks and minutes apart Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Investigators said they happened at 10:50 and 10:59 p.m. in the 3000- and 3500-block of West Fullerton Avenue in Logan Square.

The masked robbers pulled out guns and took money from cash drawers before running off, according to police.

SEE ALSO: Police issue alert after multiple armed robberies near University of Chicago campus

In the second incident, they also took items from the employees.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

A clerk at one of the locations said their store has been robbed twice in one week. The last robbery was Saturday, when a cashier was pistol-whipped, and cash was stolen from registers around 10:45 p.m.

No one is in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood