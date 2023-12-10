Man, woman injured during Old Irving Park armed robbery: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were hurt in an armed robbery Sunday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

Police said a man and woman in their 20s were held up near West Berteau and North Kedvale avenues, just after 7 a.m. in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

The victims complied, but the 19-year-old suspect still battered them, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they recovered a firearm and the 19-year-old is in custody. Charges are pending.

