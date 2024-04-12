Mayor Johnson to address robbery prevention as Chicago police investigate 3 North Side robberies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on the North Side Friday morning.

This comes as Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to address robberies in the city.

The first robbery took place at about 4:45 a.m. in the 1300-block of North Halsted Road.

A 29-year-old man told police he was getting out of his vehicle when a black sedan, possible a Nissan Maxima, approached. Four to five male suspects got out, showed guns and took the victim's property, police said.

The suspects then got back in their sedan and fled northbound, police said.

The second robbery occurred at about 4:59 a.m. in the 1800-block of North Halsted Street.

A 26-year-old man told police he was outside when a black sedan approached and three male suspects armed with guns got out and robbed him.

The suspects got back in the black sedan and fled southbound, police said.

The third robbery occurred in the 1600-block of North Sheffield Avenue at about 5 a.m.

A victim told police he was walking outside when a black sedan approached and three armed male suspects in masks and hoodies got out and robbed him after a physical altercation.

The suspects got back in their sedan and fled the scene, police said.

No one is in custody for the robberies and no injuries were reported.

A group of burglars targeted a nearby Lululemon store at around the same time as the robberies.

The burglary took place at about 505 a.m. at the store in the 900-block of West North Avenue. The burglary suspects were seen fleeing in a white SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a red sports car.

Mayor Johnson and Superintendent Snelling are set to speak on preventing robberies at noon.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood