Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in at least 3 armed robberies on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released surveillance video of armed robbery suspects on Friday.

The suspects pictured in the video above are believed to be involved in at least three armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side.

All of them took place on Sunday morning.

Investigators said the suspects pistol-whipped some of the victims before taking off in silver Volkswagen sedan.

