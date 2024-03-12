Surveillance video captures group responsible for 8 armed robberies in 1 day: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released video of a group they say is responsible for carrying out eight back-to-back robberies in one day last month.

Police said in each case, the suspects displayed a gun with a blue laser and robbed people. A surveillance camera captured one of those robberies.

Most of the incidents happened in Logan Square. The suspects were driving a black, four-door Infiniti sedan.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

