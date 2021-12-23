armed robbery

Avondale robbery: CPD searching for suspect who robbed ATM security guard at gunpoint

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago police searching for suspect in Avondale armed robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the suspect who robbed an ATM security officer at gunpoint Wednesday night on the Northwest Side.

CPD said about 10:50 p.m., a male suspect approached the security officer, who was securing an ATM in the 3200-block of West Belmont Avenue in Avondale. The suspect then reached for the guard's firearm, and a struggle ensued until the suspect gained control of the weapon, police said.

The suspect threatened to shoot the security guard if he did not open the ATM and hand over money, according to police.

The guard filled a black bag, and the suspect left, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident, and no one was in custody as of Thursday morning.

