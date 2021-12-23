2 Gold Coast stores hit by thieves including Hermes minutes apart; security guard maced

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11328191" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video captures a pair of thieves stealing millions of dollars worth of jewelry from the Gold Coast Exotic Motors dealearship Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two stores in Gold Coast were targeted by thieves Wednesday afternoon; in one incident, a security guard was maced, police said.Police said shortly after 5 p.m., two men entered a store in the 0-100 block of East Oak Street and stole a bunch of merchandise. They then fled in an unknown direction.Just 10 minutes later, at 5:15 p.m., police said a man went into the Hermes store on the same block, approached the security guard and sprayed him with what appeared to be mace. He then stole a bunch of merchandise and fled.The security guard refused treatment at the scene, police said.No one is in custody for either robbery. Area 3 detectives are investigating both thefts.