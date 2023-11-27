Clearing robbery: SW Side Subway restaurant robbed at gunpoint

There was a Chicago robbery early Monday morning. A Clearing Subway restaurant on West 63rd Street was robbed at gunpoint.

Chicago police said no one in custody later Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Far Southwest Side Subway restaurant was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning, Chicago police and a manager said.

The 48-year-old male manager told CPD he was inside the 24-hour restaurant in the 6400-block of West 63rd Street in Clearing about 3 a.m., when two male suspects entered.

He said they were masked and carried guns and demanded money and his personal property.

He complied, and they took off in an unknown direction, police said.

The man was not injured, and no one was in custody later Monday.

He said the suspects took hundreds of dollars and held a gun to his head.

Area One detectives are investigating.

