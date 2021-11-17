Woman arrested trying to steal $2K in merchandise in Magnificent Mile robbery: Chicago police

A @ChicagoCAPS18 Sgt. observed a robbery in progress from a Michigan Ave merchant tonight. Assisting Officers responded and apprehended a male offender who stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise. The offender was arrested and the getaway vehicle towed. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/yLQUTK9gT5 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) November 17, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 31-year-old woman tried to steal about $2,000 in merchandise from a Magnificent Mile business Tuesday night, Chicago police said.The woman walked into the business in the 800-block of North Michigan Avenue just before 7:55 p.m. and started putting merchandise in a bag, CPD said.She was arrested when she got into a vehicle out on the street, according to CPD.Chicago police tweeted a photo of clothing items stuffed into the front seat of a car that was tied to the incident.Charges are pending.CPD did not immediately identify the woman, as she was not yet charged as of Wednesday morning.