$150K reward offered in attempted North Lawndale robbery of postal worker

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward in the attempted robbery of a postal worker.

It happened about 11 a.m. Nov. 16 near 18th Street and South Ridgeway Avenue in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Investigators released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man; about 5-feet, 11-inches to 6-feet, 1-inch tall; weighing about 280 pounds, with a heavy build; having longer than shoulder-length sandy brown dreadlocks with light-colored facial hair; and wearing tinted sunglasses with black frames, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a T-shirt underneath, dark gray or black jeans and dark-colored shoes, with reflective lines on the sides.

Call 877-876-2455 and reference case number 4191731 with any information on the incident.

