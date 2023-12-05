FBI, police seek suspect in Lincolnwood bank robbery

The FBI and Lincolnwood, IL police are looking for a suspect in a US bank robbery on Lincoln Avenue.

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI and Lincolnwood police are looking for the masked man who robbed a U.S. Bank branch.

It happened on Monday around 1:30 p.m. at the branch on Lincoln Avenue.

The FBI said the man walked into the bank with a note demanding money. No one was hurt.

The suspect, described as between 30 and 39 years old and about 5-foot-8, wore a black beanie-style hat, dark-framed sunglasses, two surgical masks, black sweatpants, blue loafers or slippers and a loose-fitting, long-sleeved, dark-colored jacket with a full zipper, the FBI said. The jacket covers a gray sweatshirt, which covers a black shirt. He also had a dark-colored beard.

Officials asked anyone who recognizes him to call the FBI or Lincolnwood police.

The FBI said the public can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.