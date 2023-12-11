Two people were injured during an armed robbery near Berteau and Kedvale in Old Irving Park, Chicago police said.

Teen charged in Old Irving Park robbery, accused of battering, shooting at victim: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged after two people were hurt in an armed robbery Sunday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said Monday.

Kamahri Blount has been charged with aggravated battery in a public place, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Blount was arrested just before 7:25 a.m. Sunday in the 4100-block of West Berteau Avenue, after being identified as the robbery suspect, CPD said.

Police said he demanded property at gunpoint from a man and woman in their 20s near West Berteau and North Kedvale avenues, just after 7 a.m. in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

CPD said he also fired shots at the man and battered both the man and woman, causing minor injuries.

Police said they recovered a firearm

Blount is due in court Monday.

