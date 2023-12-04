Man hospitalized after Portage Park robbery, Chicago police say

A man was hospitalized after a Chicago robbery on West Waveland Avenue in Portage Park Sunday morning, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old man was pistol-whipped and robbed Sunday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The man was on the street in the 6000-block of West Waveland Avenue in Portage Park about 10:15 a.m., when four suspects exited a nearby vehicle and approached him, CPD said.

They began going through his pockets and demanding his property, police said.

One of the suspects hit him in the head with a gun, according to police.

The suspects fled south on Austin Avenue, and the victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, CPD said.

Eventually, the suspects' car crashed in the 3900-block of West West End Avenue in East Garfield Park.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

