Chicago police release photos of suspects in River North robbery on CTA Red Line platform

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for help identifying the people suspected of robbing a 61-year-old man on a River North CTA Red Line platform.

Investigators released surveillance photos of who they are looking for.

They said last week a group of four people approached the man at the Grand Street station about 5:30 a.m., hit him and stole his belongings.

The man will be OK.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives/Mass Transit at (312)-745-4443.

