2 cars stolen after valet driver held up in West Loop robbery, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a valet driver was robbed Wednesday night in the West Loop, resulting into two vehicles being stolen.The 21-year-old driver had just parked vehicles at a business in the 100-block of North Green Street when two unknown male suspects approached him with a gun and demanded all the keys to the parked vehicles, CPD said.The man handed over the keys to a 2021 black Trackhawk and 2017 black Porsche, and the suspects fled north on Green Street.There were no reported injuries, and no one was in custody as of Friday morning.Area Three Detectives are investigating.