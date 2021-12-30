armed robbery

Streeterville robbery: Car stolen at gunpoint outside Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man's car stolen at gunpoint outside Chicago children's hospital: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man had his car stolen at gunpoint right outside Lurie Children's Hospital in Streeterville Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

CPD said the man was standing next to his car in the 700-block of North St. Clair Street about 5:45 p.m. when three men approached. One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded the vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The victim complied, and two of the men drove away in the car, while the other fled on foot.

RELATED: Woman beaten, robbed by 8 people on Lakeview sidewalk; 2nd group robbery reported at CTA Red Line

No one was hurt in the incident, Chicago police said.

CPD is working to quell a rash of crime across the city's North Side in recent weeks.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervilleauto theftchicago crimerobberychicago violencestolen cararmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Intruder arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen celebrates Christmas
'Polite' armed robber strikes North Side 21 times in a month
TOP STORIES
Woman beaten, robbed by 8 people on Lakeview sidewalk
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Chicago teacher quarantines in plane bathroom after testing for COVID
Vaccine mandate news: Cook Co. judge requiring shot for employees
Bradley shooting at hotel leaves 1 officer dead: Kankakee Co. sheriff
Woman shot inside Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort
How to tell the difference between flu, common cold and COVID-19
Show More
Illinois sheriff's deputy killed in multi-state crime spree
WNBA star Candace Parker voted AP Female Athlete of Year for 2nd time
Tiger killed after attacking man who entered zoo enclosure: Officials
Jeff Dickerson's death shines light on colon cancer
Chicago Weather: Limited sun Thursday
More TOP STORIES News