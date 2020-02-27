City leaders meet about 2nd e-scooter pilot program, docking stations

Travel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago city leaders met Wednesday to discuss the future of electronic scooters in the city.

Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles and the ABC7 I-Team have been reporting on scooter safety and injury concerns since 2019's program.

A second pilot program is expected to launch this summer but few details are known, including how long it would be and where exactly it will be in the city.

Many of the alderman at Wednesday's meeting were in favor of adding docking stations, to help with scooter litter.

"We need to learn and we need to adjust," said 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett. "We need to make sure people are safe. Affordable transportation is great for a lot of people. Safety is very important."

City leaders also discussed the problem of scooter users riding on sidewalks, which puts all pedestrians including disabled people, in danger.
