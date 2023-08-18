Illinois State Senator Willie Preston rescues truck driver in Chicago after semi flips on side

Illinois State Senator Willie Preston came to the rescue of a driver whose truck had flipped onto its side in Chicago last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Senator Willie Preston came to the rescue of a driver whose truck had flipped onto its side in Chicago last week.

Sen. Preston, who represents Illinois' 16th District, was driving near 79th and Kedzie last Friday when he saw people recording something on their phones.

He said he then saw a semi that had flipped onto its side. It was smoking, and the driver was trapped inside.

Sen. Preston had a tool in his car, which he used to break the windshield and then helped the driver out of the cab.

He said he made sure the driver was OK before leaving the scene.