Runners are preparing for the Chicago Shamrock Shuffle 2023. Street closures are expected for the event starting in Grant Park.

Chicago Shamrock Shuffle 2023: Street closures in place ahead of annual downtown run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle will step off on Sunday morning in Grant Park.

The St. Patrick's Day tradition includes an 8K run and 2-mile walk through the heart of downtown.

Grant Park will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. until about 3 p.m.

The following streets are closed from 8 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.:

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Grand Ave.

Grand Ave. from Columbus Dr. to State St.

State St. from Grand Ave. to Wacker Dr.

Wacker Dr. from State St. to Washington Blvd.

Washington Blvd. from Wacker Dr. to State St.

State St. from Washington Blvd. to Jackson Blvd.

Jackson Blvd. from State St. to Franklin St.

Franklin St. from Jackson Blvd. to Harrison St.

Harrison St. from Franklin St. to Michigan Ave.

Michigan Ave. from Harrison St. to Roosevelt Rd.

Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

DuSable Lake Shore Dr., Ida B. Wells Dr. and N. Michigan Ave. will remain open.

