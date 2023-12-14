Johnny Huizar killed in Chicago shooting on way home from Midway Airport job, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a Midway Airport employee was killed in a shooting as he drove home from work last Saturday night.

Police said 32-year-old Johnny Huizar was just blocks away from his home when two people opened fire near 61st and Central Park. He was shot in the face, but his family said he managed to make it home.

"We think, 'if were one minute before, one minute after he would have been here," said cousin Magaly Zambrano.

His family said when investigators arrived at their home, they continued to question the wounded man as paramedics tried to get him help.

"He didn't want to continue talking but they were so intrigued in the interrogation, instead providing that help that he needed to get him transported to the hospital," Zambrano said.

Huizar was taken to Christ Hospital where he later died. His family is trying to make sense of what happened as they grapple with his loss.

"Johnny was a big time family guy, He was that person who, you needed something, he would be there for you," his cousin said. "The warmest hugs ever. You felt protected. You felt safe in his arms."

"They took him away from us and it's not fair. They took our joy," Zambrano added. "They took our teddy bear."

Chicago police said no one is currently in custody and the case remains under investigation.

His family said Huizar gave the gift of life to others in death by donating his organs.

