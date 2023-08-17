Child, 7, accidently shoots self in hand in Humboldt Park, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 7-year-old is in good condition after accidentally shooting himself in the hand Thursday.

Police said the boy was in a home in the 4000 block of West North Avenue when the incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m.

CPD said the boy was handling a firearm in the bedroom of an apartment when he accidentally shot himself in the left hand. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Chicago police said they recovered two guns at the scene. It was not immediately clear who they belonged to, and if the owner has a valid FOID card. It was also not immediately apparent whether either of the guns were stored or stowed away.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Five detectives is ongoing.