Chicago shooting: 2-year-old critically injured by gunshot to face in apparent accident, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the face in an apparent accident.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 11800 block of South LaSalle shortly before 8:20 p.m. for a report of a person shot. They found a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his face.

A 32-year-old woman at the scene told police she heard a loud noise and found the boy with the gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the woman was taken in for questioning and a firearm was recovered at the scene. Police said the incident appears to be accidental.

An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.

