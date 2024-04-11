1 shot at CTA Red Line 95th Street station, CPD says; L service suspended, shuttle buses running

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a person was shot at the 95th Street CTA Red Line station, which has shut the station and train service down Wednesday night.

Police said they were called for a disturbance was on the mezzanine level of the 95th Street terminal. They did not say how many people were involved.

Police confirmed that one person was shot but did not release any further details, including the victim's condition, age or gender. They also did not say whether multiple shooters were involved or what preceded the shooting.

As a result of the police activity, CTA service is suspended at the station. There are shuttle buses running between the 95th Street and 87th Street stations.