Chicago shooting: Man, 80, seriously wounds man who forced way into Northwest Side home

Sun-Times Media Wire
Monday, January 30, 2023 8:04PM
CHICAGO -- An 80-year-old man shot and seriously wounded an intruder who forced his way into a home on the Northwest Side Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

The man was also injured during the confrontation in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street, and both he and the intruder were listed in critical condition at Resurrection Hospital, according to police.

The man answered a knock on his door around 10:30 a.m., and a man and a woman forced their way in and began struggling with the resident, police said.

The resident, who has a FOID card, shot at the couple and wounded the man in the chest, police said. The couple drove to Resurrection.

The resident was transported to Resurrection for injuries suffered in the fight, police said.

The couple were taken into custody and charges there pending.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

