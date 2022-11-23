Avondale shooting: Woman found fatally shot inside car on NW Side; Chicago police investigating

A Chicago shooting left a woman dead on Eddy Street in Avondale Tuesday night, CPD says. It's being investigated as a homicide.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is an ongoing homicide investigation after a 19-year-old woman was found shot in the head in a car on the Northwest Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The woman was found dead in the driver's seat of her vehicle just before 10:15 p.m. in the 3700-block of West Eddy Street, according to CPD.

She was not immediately identified Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Humboldt Park shooting: Teen charged in death of boy, 7, killed by stray bullet in home

There was crime scene tape draped across homes in the Northwest Side Avondale neighborhood after the incident.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood