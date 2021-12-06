chicago shooting

Delivery driver shot in face, another man shot in thigh on South Side, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A delivery driver is among two men shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday, according to police.

A delivery driver was sitting in his car near 45th Street and Ashland Avenue when he was shot in the face and ear, police said.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital initially in good condition.

The other victim, an 18-year-old who was standing on a sidewalk, was also shot in the thigh. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, also initially in good condition.

Police said no one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

At least 25 people have been shot, six fatally, in Chicago weekend violence.
