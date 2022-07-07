Teenage boy in critical condition after shot in abdomen in Back of the Yards, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in critical condition after they were shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday, Chicago police said.
Just after 4:30 p.m., police said the male victim was near the sidewalk in the 5300-block of S. Hamilton when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire.
Chicago fire officials said the victim in a teenage boy and he was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital.
There are no offenders in custody, and area detectives are investigating.
