3 injured in Back of the Yards shooting, Chicago police say

A Chicago shooting left 3 injured on West 54th Place in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday night, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot Saturday night on Chicago's South Side, police said.

A group of people was standing on the sidewalk in the 2100-block of West 54th Place in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood just before 11:30 p.m. when an unknown suspect fired shots from the west alley of the street, hitting three people, according to CPD.

A male suspect was shot in the leg, and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition; a 39-year-old woman was shot twice in the right thigh, and taken to U of C in good condition; and another woman in her 30s was shot in the leg and took herself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Sunday morning.

Area One detectives are investigating.

