Belmont Cragin shooting: Suspected home invader shot by homeowner dies, officials say

Chicago police said a suspect, later ID'd as Alexis Quiles, was shot after breaking into a home on North Meade Avenue in Belmont Cragin.

CPD said suspect shot twice in the chest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The alleged home invader shot by a homeowner on the city's Northwest Side on Monday afternoon has died, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Alexis Quiles, 39, of Chicago died Tuesday afternoon, the medical examiner's office said.

Police said the incident happened in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood's 2100-block of North Meade Avenue just after 12:45 p.m. Monday.

A 26-year-old man was inside his home when someone entered without permission, police said. The victim fired at the suspect, striking him twice in the chest.

Neighbors described hearing four to five gunshots before police came swarming the street.

SEE MORE: Chicago shooting: Man shoots alleged home invader in Belmont Cragin, police say

The suspect fled, but was found nearby. Neighbors told ABC7 Chicago that they saw a man, who looked to be injured, being treated on a stretcher.

The alleged invader was transported to Loyola Hospital in serious condition.

Neighbors said a family with children lives in that home, and police said no other injuries were reported.

Area Detectives are investigating, and charges were pending prior to Quiles' death.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood