Chicago shooting: Investigation underway after reports of shots fired at Belmont Cragin duplex

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Neighbors described hearing four to five gunshots before police came swarming the street in Belmont Cragin on Monday.

Evidence markers were on the sidewalk as detectives combed through a duplex.

That investigation has been unfolding on Meade Avenue between Palmer and Dickens.

Neighbors told ABC7 that they saw a man, who looked to be injured, being treated on a stretcher.

Authorities have not given any information on the possible condition of that person.

Neighbors said a family with children lives in that home. Whether or not they were hurt has yet to be reported.

ABC7 reached out to Chicago police to find out what led up to the investigation, but have yet to hear back.

