Man shot, critically injured on Bishop Ford: Chicago fire officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and critically injured Wednesday afternoon on the inbound Bishop Ford Freeway on Chicago's South Side, Chicago fire officials said.

A CFD spokesperson said a man was shot on northbound Interstate 94 near 103rd Street in the city's Pullman neighborhood at about 2:50 p.m.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Illinois State Police were still on the scene investigating about 4:30 p.m., blocking the exit ramp just south of 103rd.

It was not immediately clear how the shooting occurred.

A white sedan with its windows blown out, glass shattered, could be seen in the area.

