13-year-old boy critically injured in Burnside shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said.

The teen was standing outside in the 700-block of East 91st Place in Burnside just before noon, when a passenger in a white vehicle began shooting at him, CPD said.

The vehicle circled the block, and the suspect continued shooting at the boy, police said.

The teen was found in the 9100-block of South Dauphin Avenue with two gunshot wounds to the back and one gunshot wound to the upper chest, according to police.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.

No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

