Man in custody, charges pending after woman killed in Brickyard shooting

Target Brickyard shooting suspect turned himself in, officials said
By Maher Kawash
Man in custody, charges pending in deadly Brickyard Mall shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in custody and charges are pending after a woman in her 40s was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Brickyard Mall on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday morning, according to police.

Chicago police said the suspect turned himself in to the Schiller Park Police Department before talking to detectives at the Chicago Police Department.

Now, people in the Northwest Side neighborhood are still processing a tragedy that unfolded in the parking lot of a popular shopping mall.

Police said a 47-year-old woman was outside a Target store in the 6500-block of West Diversey Avenue when someone approached and fired shots in her direction about 9:29 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the woman lying on the ground next to her white Jeep. The passenger door was open, and she had been shot multiple times.

The woman was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition, where she later died. Her name has not yet been released.

A neighbor recalled the moment she heard gunfire erupt.

"Out of nowhere, I think it was around 9 a.m. in the morning, I started hearing gunshots, and it sounded like three of them," she said. "I see a woman in a vest on the floor and she appeared to be lifeless. I couldn't imagine what was going on."

Investigators have not yet released the relationship between the victim and alleged shooter, but did tell ABC7 it appears the shooting may have been a domestic dispute.

However, people who live in the area are still concerned by the violence that took place in front of a place many go on a daily basis.

"Definitely going to have some family members to come with me so I'm not alone walking, it makes me like think differently, twice about my neighborhood," the witness said.

Investigators have not yet said what charges the person in custody could be facing or a possible motive behind the shooting.

As the investigation rolls on, a number of local elected officials will be in the mall parking lot at 10 a.m. Thursday, discussing services to prevent domestic violence.

