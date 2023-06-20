In Chicago, shocking and heartbreaking crime from over the long holiday weekend, including during an attempted carjacking in Bucktown.

Video shows shooting of man during attempted carjacking in Bucktown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video shows a man shot during a carjacking attempt in the Bucktown neighborhood Monday morning.

A building's security camera shows two carjackers shot a man as they tried to take his black SUV early Monday morning.

Chicago police said the 62-year-old man was next to a vehicle in the 1700-block of North Damen Avenue about 5:05 a.m. when two suspects approached him and demanded his property.

One of the suspects then began to fire shots in the man's direction, hitting him on the back, police said.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction without taking anything from the man.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

