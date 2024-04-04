Boy, 16, seriously injured in North Side shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in a shooting on the North Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 5700-block of North California Avenue at about 9:41 p.m. when police said shots were fired.

The boy was wounded several times and a friend dropped the victim off at Swedish Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Windows of nearby apartments appeared to be pierced by bullets.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

