Caught on camera: Mother gets caught in West Englewood shootout while driving home

'What if my children were in the car with me?': Tabetha Springer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago mother Tabetha Springer survived her worst nightmare last weekend.

"The only thing that was on my mind was getting home to my kids. That was it," Springer said.

Springer replayed the frightening moments captured on her car dash cameras.

"I was in traffic, driving. It was two cars, and they was just shooting back at each other, and I was literally right in the middle of it," Springer said.

Springer was stopped at a light at 71st and Damen last Sunday, on her way home from a quick store errand. Her eyes darted left to right as two vehicles came up fast behind her.

"Whenever I see cars moving fast, I'm looking around trying to see what's going on, and then right behind that one, there was a black truck, and it came right behind it," Springer said.

The black truck barely came to a stop by the time she saw and heard gunshots.

"The guy leaned out of the passenger side window, like he had an object in his hand," Springer said. "That's when I heard the bullets and I was just like, 'Get away, get out the way, get out the way.'"

Driving with two blown out tires and a car riddled with bullets, somehow, Springer said, she was able to make it home.

"My car, it was so hard to drive it but I still, I kept going. I said I was not going to stop until I made it home," Springer said.

She was not injured, but the frightening thought has not left her mind.

"What if my children were in the car with me? I luckily told them to stay home, 'I'll go to the store. I'll be right back,'" Springer said. "I don't ever want to be out, and I can't make it back home to my kids. They don't have nobody else but me. They don't have nobody."

This time, she made it home. But now, the rideshare driver and her family is left dealing with the aftermath of the trauma of the shooting and without a means to get around.

"Now I'm out of a car. That's how I make my livelihood. How am I supposed to get around and care for my kids with no vehicle? My kids don't even want to get in the car, and I don't blame them. I don't blame them at all, because I don't even want to get in it," Springer said.