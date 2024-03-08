60-year-old Concealed-Carry License holder kills would-be robber during Auburn Gresham shootout: CPD

CHICAGO -- A Concealed-Carry License holder killed an attempted robbery suspect during a shootout on the city's South Side early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood's 1500 block of West 82nd Street just before 5:30 a.m.

A 60-year-old man was outside when a suspected, identified only as male, approached him, police said.

Police said that's when the suspect, whose age was not immediately known, took out a gun and demanded the man's property.

The victim, who is a valid FOID card and CCL holder, took out his own gun and an exchange of gunfire ensued, police said.

Police said the suspect suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 60-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his back and left arm and was transported to the same hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

Two firearms were found on the scene, police said.

Area detectives are investigating, and police did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood