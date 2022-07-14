car chase

Man thinks he spots his stolen car; shooting, chase, crash at Stevenson Expressway, Damen ensue: CPD

Chicago police said vehicles crashed near McKinley Park
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago crash, shooting after man chases what appears to be stolen car

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night believed he spotted the vehicle that had been stolen from him and began to follow it, leading to a shooting and crash along the outbound Stevenson Expressway, Chicago police said.

The man was driving in the 3100-block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 8:50 p.m. when he saw what appeared to be a white Honda HRV, which was stolen from him, CPD said.

He began to follow the vehicle, and an unidentified suspect inside the stolen vehicle fired multiple shots at the man, who continued to follow the car as it merged onto the southbound Stevenson, according to CPD.

The man rear-ended the stolen car on the exit ramp to Damen Avenue, and both vehicles came to a stop near McKinley Park.

RELATED: Lawsuit alleges excessive force by Dolton police in shooting death of 19-year-old

Three male suspects exited the stolen vehicle and fled the scene on foot, CPD said.

The man suffered minor abrasions to the arms and was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he is listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Just after 3:50 a.m., the outbound Stevenson ramps at Damen were open. The inbound Stevenson ramps were expected to be open soon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomckinley parkcar crashexpressway shootingchicago shootingcar chasechicago crimechicago violencecrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CHASE
Hours-long Charlotte police chase ends with crash
Police chase ends after suspects blow through golf course: VIDEO
Wallet theft near Oak Brook center leads to suburban chase
Former rugby star killed in Texas crash caused by teen driver: Sheriff
TOP STORIES
911 dispatcher charged with involuntary manslaughter
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
Health officials warn of highly transmissible BA.5 COVID variant
Gary mass shooting victim remembered at prayer vigil
Willis Tower active shooter reports unfounded, Chicago police say
Chicago Weather: Sunny Thursday
Lawsuit blames Uber for hundreds of sexual assaults by drivers
Show More
CPD officer charged in Jan 6 attack looking to avoid trial: court
2 men injured after falling onto Red Line tracks during fight: CPD
Woman hospitalized after allegedly touching fentanyl-laced dollar bill
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
Elmhurst man charged with spray-painting swastikas, police say
More TOP STORIES News