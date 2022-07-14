Man thinks he spots his stolen car; shooting, chase, crash at Stevenson Expressway, Damen ensue: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night believed he spotted the vehicle that had been stolen from him and began to follow it, leading to a shooting and crash along the outbound Stevenson Expressway, Chicago police said.The man was driving in the 3100-block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 8:50 p.m. when he saw what appeared to be a white Honda HRV, which was stolen from him, CPD said.He began to follow the vehicle, and an unidentified suspect inside the stolen vehicle fired multiple shots at the man, who continued to follow the car as it merged onto the southbound Stevenson, according to CPD.The man rear-ended the stolen car on the exit ramp to Damen Avenue, and both vehicles came to a stop near McKinley Park.Three male suspects exited the stolen vehicle and fled the scene on foot, CPD said.The man suffered minor abrasions to the arms and was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he is listed in good condition.There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.Just after 3:50 a.m., the outbound Stevenson ramps at Damen were open. The inbound Stevenson ramps were expected to be open soon.