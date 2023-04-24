Chicago police said a driver died after he was found in a crash vehicle with gunshot wounds in the Forest Glen neighborhood.

Chicago crime: Driver killed in shooting, crash in Forest Glen, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver died after he was found in a crash vehicle with gunshot wounds in the Forest Glen neighborhood on the Far North Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 4:48 a.m. in the 5300-block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

The victim had gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.

Area Five detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Further details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

