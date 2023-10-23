Chicago shooting: Woman shot, killed in Garfield Ridge, police say

Chicago police said a woman was killed in a shooting while walking on a sidewalk in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot and killed while walking on a sidewalk in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the 37-year-old victim was walking in the 5400-block of South Narragansett Avenue at about 9:34 p.m. when a man the victim knew approached in a dark SUV.

The man fired and the woman was struck 10 times and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.