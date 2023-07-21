Chicago shooting: Pizza delivery driver killed in Auburn Gresham armed robbery, source says

Chicago police said a 41-year-old man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 41-year-old man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

A source said the man was delivering pizza.

Officers responded to the 7800-block of South Laflin Street at about 2:24 a.m. and found the victim inside of a vehicle with wounds to the back and face, police said.

Chicago police say 62 armed robberies citywide appear connected

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At this point, it is unclear what if anything was taken or if the driver was lured to this area for the purpose of robbing him at gunpoint. At some point during the robbery, the car the victim was in backed into a pole in the alley, crashing into it.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Chicago shooting: Owen & Engine employee killed outside California Clipper early Sunday morning

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood