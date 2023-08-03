Chicago shooting: Woman killed, 3 wounded, including 2-year-old boy, in Auburn Gresham police say

Chicago police said a shooting in Auburn Gresham left a woman dead and three others wounded, including a 2-year-old boy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday left a woman dead and three others, including a young boy, injured.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3:14 p.m. in the 1200-block of West 81st Street.

A black car pulled up and police said multiple suspects got out of the vehicle and opened fire. Police said the gunfire was intentionally aimed at one person in the group.

At least 50 bullet casings were scattered on the ground at the scene.

Police said a 2-year-old boy was struck in the foot and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition; a 23-year-old woman was struck multiple times and was taken to Christ Hospital, initially in critical condition; a 20-year-old man was struck in the foot and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition; and a 62-year-old man was struck in the back and was taken to an unnamed hospital where his condition is stable.

The 23-year-old woman later died at the hospital, Chicago police said.

"Acts of violence such as this will not be tolerated in the city of Chicago and we will do everything we can to bring these offenders to justice," Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott said.

Police believe the 23-year-old woman who died and the 29-year-old man who was injured are the parents of the little boy.

It's unclear if the injured 62-year-old has any ties to the other wounded.

"When you aim at a mother and a 2-year-old child and man sitting there, you have no conscience," said Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church. "You're a coward. You shoot and aim at a baby, you have no heart and no soul."

Police said someone in the community knows who opened fire and are asking anyone with helpful information to come forward.

Ra'Shaun Hood, 16, was shot and killed on the same block less than two weeks ago. Since then, community leaders said police have again flooded the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

"If people are seeing anything or hearing anything before things happen, let us know about it," said 17th Ward Alderman David Moore. "Call my office, call St. Sabina, call the police."

