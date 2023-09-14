Chicago police said two people were found shot, one fatally, inside an SUV in the Washington Heights neighborhood Wednesday night.

Chicago shooting: 2 found shot, 1 fatally, inside SUV in Washington Heights, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were found shot, one fatally, inside an SUV in the Washington Heights neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Officers found the victims in a parked SUV in the 10600-block of South Green Street at about 9:50 p.m.

Police said a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 34-year-old man was wounded multiple times and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Further details on the nature of the shooting were not immediately available.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

