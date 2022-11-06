Chicago shootings: 31 shot, 4 killed in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There have been 31 shot, four fatally, in Chicago violence so far this weekend.

SUNDAY

Four people were shot, one fatally, outside a River North nightclub early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said a group was ejected from a club in the 300-block of West Chicago Avenue about 2:10 a.m.

That group then became involved in a disturbance outside.

Two people fired shots, and an armed security guard returned fire, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed, and the 30-year-old security guard was shot in the arm. The security guard is in good condition.

Another 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman took themselves to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

They were both shot in the leg and are in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy was found shot to death early Sunday in Little Village.

Officers responding to a shots fired report about 1:40 a.m. in the 3000-block of West 23rd Street found Salvador Huerta with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told police that someone inside a black SUV fired shots, then fled the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Multiple people were shot early Sunday morning during a birthday party on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

The party was taking place just after midnight at an establishment in the 5100-block of South Kolin Avenue in Archer Heights, CPD said.

There was a verbal altercation, and members of an opposing gang began shooting, according to CPD.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the arm, and taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in fair condition; a 34-year-old man was also shot in the arm and taken to Holy Cross hospital in fair condition; and a 52-year-old was shot in the arm and hip and was taken to Holy Cross in fair condition.

During a news conference, CPD said five people were shot, and two people were in serious condition.

SATURDAY:

A suburban police officer was shot on the South Side of Chicago Saturday night.

"Officer Robinson," 51, was driving to work in the 2300-block of East 103rd Street about 5:30 p.m. when someone in a white Chevy sedan kept trying to stop her, while keeping her vehicle from passing him, police said.

That's when a weapon was pointed at the driver's side of the officer's vehicle, and a number of rounds were fired, police said.

The other car then crashed into another vehicle. A passenger got out and continued shooting at the officer.

Chicago police said the officer fired back, also hitting the suspected shooter.

The officer was struck in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was treated for a superficial wound and released.

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Gresham. The man, 36, was walking in the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 1:10 a.m. Saturday when he was shot in the left leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 36-year-old was inside his car about 12:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when someone in another vehicle pulled up next to him and opened gunfire, Chicago police said. He was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. Another man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the back and was listed in good condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to police. No arrests were reported.

FRIDAY:

A man was shot to death Friday night in an alley in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The man, 44, was in an alley about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least four other people were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday, 5 p.m.

Halloween weekend five juveniles were among 32 shot and five killed across Chicago.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.