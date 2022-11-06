Off-duty Merrionette Park police officer shot on South Side on way to work

An off-duty south suburban police officer is injured after she was shot while driving on Chicago's South Side Saturday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Merrionette Park police said the off-duty officer shot Saturday on Chicago's South Side was on her way to work.

"Officer Robinson," 51, was driving to work in the 2300-block of East 103rd Street about 5:30 p.m. when someone in a white Chevy sedan kept trying to stop her, while keeping her vehicle from passing him, police said.

That's when a weapon was pointed at the driver's side of the officer's vehicle, and a number of rounds were fired, police said.

The other car then crashed into another vehicle. A passenger got out and continued shooting at the officer.

Chicago police said the officer fired back, also hitting the suspected shooter.

The officer was struck in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was treated for a superficial wound and released.

A good Samaritan helped the officer and was shot in the legs, police said.

The 43-year-old bystander was also taken to University of Chicago. He is expected to be OK.

"I saw the stretcher for the ambulance [ and ] someone was lying on the stretcher going into the ambulance," said a witness who didn't want to be identified.

The witness is a woman who's lived in the neighborhood for 54 years and preferred not to show her face, but said she is shocked at what she saw just outside her door.

"It was a lot of commotion, a lot of ambulances, cars, police and stuff," she said. "It's really sad to hear what's going on. Every day you hear just so much crime."

It's unclear what led to this shooting but police said one person is now in custody.

