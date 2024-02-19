Shots fired at CTA employee on Blue Line train at Division station, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired at a CTA employee on a Blue Line train near the Division station on the Northwest Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

There were passengers on the train when shots were fired who said they were very shaken up by this.

At about 1:07 a.m., police said a 32-year-old man got into a verbal altercation with a CTA employee on a train in the 1200-block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

He then pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the employee, who was in the train, as it started moving from the platform, police said.

I was riding the train," witness Grant Brown said. "We came to the stop here at Division and the doors opened and we heard gunshots there was a pause and then another couple rounds then the doors closed and we are wall sorta waiting."

Officers quickly arrived on scene and placed the suspect into custody, police said. The handgun was also recovered.

No one was injured, but the victim was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for observation, police said. The suspect was transported to Humboldt Park Health for observation.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

